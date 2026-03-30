Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue New Protection Rating—KLOG 100.7 News

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue is rolling out a new fire protection rating that could impact insurance rates for rural homeowners.

The change, developed with the Washington State Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau, took effect this month.

It introduces a new “W” Protection Class for properties located between five and seven road miles from a fire station—expanding beyond the previous five-mile cutoff. Officials say the update better reflects modern firefighting capabilities, including staffing, training, equipment, and water supply systems.

To qualify, properties must also be within 1,000 feet of a hydrant or supported by a mobile water supply system, such as water tenders.

Fire officials say the change could benefit many homeowners by improving insurance ratings, even in areas without hydrants, thanks to updated response capabilities.