Razor Clam Digs This Week—KLOG 100.7 News

Clam digging is opening once again this week on Washington’s coastal beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says digging will be open at Long Beach from this Wednesday through the following Tuesday, April 7. State coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal said, “We had some nice conditions and successful digging during the first weekend of morning harvest during the last tide series. Hopefully, the swell and weather don’t have any tricks up their sleeves and will allow similar success for the upcoming April Fools’ Day digs.”

Each of these low tides will be in the morning, with the earliest low tide on Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. and the latest on April 7 at 10:30 a.m.