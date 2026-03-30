Remove Studded Tires by Wednesday—KLOG 100.7 News

It’s no April Fool’s joke—the deadline to remove studded tires in Washington is before this Wednesday, April 1st.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says studded tires cause significant damage to roadways, costing about $29 million each year in repairs. They are telling drivers to switch to non-studded winter tires, which provide traction without damaging pavement.

Tire shops are expected to be busy leading up to the deadline, and appointments are recommended to avoid long waits.

Starting on Wednesday, drivers who still have studded tires installed can face a $137 fine.