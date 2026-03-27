Genell Renee Grow: January 23, 1961 – March 9, 2026

RAINIER- It is with both a heavy and peaceful heart that we share the passing of our beloved mother, Genell Tarver-Grow, who entered into eternity with the Father in the early morning of March 9th.

Genell was born on January 23, 1961, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Russel and Virginia Tarver. She grew up in Vermillion, South Dakota,a where her love of music—especially the piano—began and carried into her young adult years. Some of her most cherished memories were made at church outside of service hours, playing piano and spending time with her father, a devoted Methodist minister.

Genell passed unexpectedly in her home in Rainier, Oregon—a place she deeply cherished and had long dreamed of sharing with her husband. In her passing, she was reunited with her beloved husband, Richard Grow, a reunion she longed for more than anything. A faithful and devoted wife to the very end, she never desired another, nor wished for death to separate them. We are deeply comforted knowing she is now where she most wanted to be—together again.

She is lovingly survived by her three daughters: Sophie (and her husband Kris), Emily (and her husband Josiah), and Jesse (and her husband Warren). She was a proud and adoring grandmother to Rowan, Yuri, Lorelei, Noah, Amaryllis, and Juniper, each of whom she loved dearly and delighted in whenever she could.

Genell lived a quiet, peaceful life on her 53-acre property, accompanied by her horse, Spirit, and her dog, Raleigh. She was a woman of many talents and seasons. She was known as one of the most exceptional waitresses and later became a trusted figure in IT support and education. Through her work with the Columbia Technology Center in St. Helens, she taught both parents and children how to use computer —often traveling between schools to share her knowledge and empower others. She later completed her career in Human Resources, bringing her wisdom and people-centered heart into every role she held. She was a woman of wisdom and conviction, encouraging those she loved to take the road less traveled, to bless strangers, and to live with honesty, courage, and authenticity. A bright light in this world, she carried a deep belief that love triumphs over evil.

She loved God deeply and lived as a fiercely independent woman, guided by her faith and a clear sense of purpose. Throughout her life, she wore many hats, but she considered motherhood her most sacred and healing role. She often shared that being a mother restored parts of her heart and allowed her to experience the beauty of childhood again through her children.

While her absence is deeply felt, we find peace in knowing she is surrounded by loved ones who have gone before her. As her daughters, we had hoped for more time—time closer, time to care for her as she cared for us. But honoring our mother also meant honoring her choices: her desire to live life on her own terms and her unwavering trust in God’s provision. She was deeply protective of our roles as mothers and wives and cherished the childhoods of her grandchildren, never wanting to take us away from those callings.

Genell was a tender and loving mother who overcame great challenges and brought healing into her life and the lives of others. Her legacy is one of strength, faith, love, and quiet courage.

A celebration of life will be planned in the future so that all who knew and loved her may gather in her honor. We warmly invite friends and family to share their favorite memories, stories, and photographs as we remember and celebrate her life.

Our father would often play “Some Kind of Wonderful” and serenade her. We like to imagine that as she entered heaven, she was welcomed by the sound of heavenly orchestras playing that very song as Jesus called her home.