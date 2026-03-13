Driver In Castle Rock to Centralia High-Speed Chase Enters Not Guilty Plea—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The driver arrested after that high-speed police chase earlier this month from Castle Rock to Centralia has pleaded not guilty.

20-year-old Marc-Anthony Houston of Kent entered the plea yesterday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He also had his bail set at $75,000, but he made bond.

He is facing charges including felony eluding, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, and more.

The March 3 chase started when Houston allegedly did not stop for a Washington State Patrol trooper on I-5, and then he was later spotted by a Castle Rock police officer on Delameter. This led to a chase where Houston reportedly went more than 125 miles per hour before crashing on I-5 at milepost 82 in Centralia.

Houston and two of his passengers were injured and later arrested. There was also a 14-month-old in the car who was not injured.