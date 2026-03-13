Longview Neighborhood Park Grant Program—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview City Council has allocated its 2026 Neighborhood Park Grants.

Last night, they opted to fully fund the requests from Longview Youth Baseball and the Longview Soccer Club.

Longview Youth Baseball’s request was for just under $18,000; they are installing new turf on the concrete floors inside their batting cage facility, along with buying new aluminum bleachers for the ballpark. The total project cost is just under $36,000.

The Longview Soccer Club was given just under $11,700 for facility repairs. They will use the funding to perform plumbing and electrical work at their facility; the total cost of that project is about $44,700.

The Longview Pickleball Club also made a request, but it was not included in the staff’s recommendations.