Superintendent Karen Cloninger Arrested—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Superintendent of Longview Public Schools was taken away in handcuffs yesterday. Karen Cloninger was arrested by the Longview Police Department around 9:30 a.m.

The arrest comes after months of an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual assaults involving Mark Morris High School basketball players in a locker room. The investigation previously led to the arrests of two students, ages 17 and 16, in February on charges including second-degree rape.

Cloninger’s charges include felony witness tampering, along with misdemeanor failure to report and obstructing a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are also expected for the district’s Executive Director of Student Services, Andrew Schoonover, including failure to report and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

According to the probable cause statement, detectives found that Mark Morris staff and district leadership were informed about allegations of physical and sexual misconduct as early as January 29. Detectives say Cloninger was made aware of reports involving multiple students, including allegations that a student was forcibly dragged into the varsity team room, pinned to the ground, and partially disrobed.

Police reportedly contacted Cloninger directly on February 5 after rumors about the incidents began circulating on social media. Detectives say they asked whether the district needed law enforcement assistance but were told the matter had been investigated internally and handled by the district. Investigators later found that employees had raised internal concerns regarding mandatory reporting obligations, information provided to law enforcement, and whether police should be contacted.

The Longview Police investigation officially began on February 9 after a parent contacted the department directly to report a sexual assault. Detectives say the investigation uncovered probable cause involving mandatory reporting requirements, information provided to law enforcement, and records and communications obtained through multiple search warrants.

In a release, Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said, “Keeping children safe is a shared community responsibility. I want to thank our detectives for the professionalism, diligence, and care they have shown throughout this investigation. Our responsibility is to follow the facts, conduct thorough investigations, protect the integrity of the process, and present information through the legal system appropriately.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and LPD says additional arrests or charges are possible.

Emergency Meeting Longview School Board—

The Longview School Board held an emergency meeting yesterday afternoon and placed Karen Cloninger on paid administrative leave following her arrest. The board then appointed Patti Bowen as acting superintendent. Bowen has served with the district for many years as Executive Director of Business Services.

In a message sent to families after her appointment, Bowen called the allegations against Cloninger and Andrew Schoonover very serious and concerning. She said everything the district does revolves around students and that the district takes its responsibility to ensure safety in schools very seriously.

Bowen stated, “We understand that news like this is troubling, and families may have questions. Please know that our school district remains committed to understanding the facts surrounding alleged misconduct by students and staff, cooperating with the investigation, following the law, and ultimately taking appropriate accountability action.”