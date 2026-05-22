I-5 Reckless Driving Crash Near Kalama—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Puyallup man was injured in a crash early this morning on Interstate 5 near Kalama.

The Washington State Patrol reports that 20-year-old Eduardo Molinero was driving recklessly in a 2024 Ford F-150 northbound on Interstate 5 around milepost 27 at about 4:18 a.m. He reportedly moved from the left lane to the right lane and struck a semitruck and trailer driven by 30-year-old Luxas Onofrei of Clackamas.

Molinero was taken by ambulance to Legacy Salmon Creek and has been charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Onofrei was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol were not involved.