Memorial Day Weekend Events 5/22-5/25/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The NWAC Baseball Tournament is at Story Field through Monday. Come see the top eight teams in the NWAC compete.



The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 30th Avenue Safeway.



Senior Prom is happening over at the Delaware Plaza starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. It includes a buffet dinner, drinks, dessert, dancing to a live DJ, prom photos, and a small gift for all attendees. It’s open to anyone who wants to join in: $20 for individuals and $30 for couples.



It’s the very first 4th Friday: After Hours in Downtown Longview. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be late-night shopping, live music, pop-ups, local art and makers, plus food and drinks.

Saturday:



The Cowlitz County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.



All over Castle Rock on Saturday and Sunday, paper mache poppies will be handed out in honor of Memorial Day from about 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Also, BoneKin Wellness is offering free chair massages for veterans! Everyone else is just $10, 10am-3pm. First come, first served but Veterans will be prioritized. Bonekin Wellness in Castle Rock right at the corner of Huntington Ave and A Street, next to the Legally Blonde Too shop.



Paper Emporium is hosting an Open Workshop for craft projects Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your project, or purchase one to create with other crafters. Access to a scrap box and tools will be available.



Bloom Cake Studio is reopening at Three Rivers Crossing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come celebrate with cupcakes, cheesecake, cookies, pop tarts, macarons, sweet and savory croissants, cinnamon rolls, brownies, and blondies.



Local veterans and first responders are invited to a free Memorial Day weekend BBQ lunch at Cowlitz County Fire District 5 in Kalama on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.



The Mt. St. Helens Motorcycle Club holds its first race of the season Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Castle Rock Flat Track.



Sunday:



The Decatur Division is holding a car wash fundraiser Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VFW Post #1045 on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.



The Farm to Table Market will be at Three Rivers Crossing in Kelso on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.