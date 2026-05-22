Coal Creek Road Rollover Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in the Coal Creek area that initially led to a fire response.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue says firefighters, along with officers from the Longview Police Department, responded around 3:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Coal Creek Road near TNT Towing. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle resting on its side, and the driver had already gotten out and was not injured.

Despite initial reports, firefighters did not find any smoke or fire.

The cause of the crash has not been released.