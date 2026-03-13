Longview City Council Annual Summit—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview City Council will be holding its annual summit today and tomorrow. The summit is intended for the council to discuss its strategic direction and accountability. During it, they will also be covering governance structure, the budget, and execution.

Today they will be meeting from 5 to 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like all meetings, the summit will be open to the public. This one is at the Cowlitz 911 Center, or you can join by Zoom.