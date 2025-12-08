Judge to Allow Polygraph Results in Three Rivers Crossing Mall Attack Plot—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Columbia County judge has ruled that the 14-year-old Clatskanie boy accused of plotting a mass shooting and bombing at Kelso’s Three Rivers Crossing Mall will be allowed to use his polygraph results at trial, according to a report from KPTV. The teen is accused of posting detailed plans for the attack in an online chat back on May 17th.

He’s scheduled for trial on January 27th. He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, evidence tampering, disorderly conduct, and unlawful firearm possession.

According to the KPTV report, his attorney says the teen never intended to actually attack the mall and only wrote about it under pressure from a violent online hate group. The defense says a voluntary polygraph exam supports that claim, showing responses consistent with truthfulness when he denied planning the attack.

The judge agreed last week to allow the polygraph results. This comes after prosecutors also lost key evidence due to major FBI redactions.

On January 13th, the defense will ask the court to throw out the online Signal chat entirely, arguing that the redactions make it impossible to use fairly at trial.