Friday:

The LCC student pottery sale is back Friday at the Rose Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come to the Kalama Parade of Lighted Floats in downtown Kalama Friday, with festivities starting at 3 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and goes down 1st Street.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Longview is holding its Hope for the Holidays fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday. It’s a fundraiser, raffle, and silent auction for Mickey Boalio, who recently received a Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis. The suggested donation is $25 and dinner is included.

They will light up the Kelso Christmas Tree above City Hall Friday from 6–8 p.m. The theme this year is “Hometown Christmas.” The tree is lit at 6:10 and Santa arrives shortly afterward.

Friday is the “Pink Out” boys and girls basketball game: Mark Morris at Kelso. Wear pink and donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at halftime. Every donation gets a temporary tattoo or sticker.

The Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Claus Chronicles opens this weekend and runs through the 14th at Stageworks Northwest. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

The LCC Choir is performing “Holidays Around the World” Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wollenberg Auditorium. Tickets are $10 but free for students and staff.

Saturday:

The Longview Recreation Annual Handcrafted Holiday Bazaar is Saturday at the McClelland Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 50 vendors selling handcrafted and homemade items.

The Kalama Community Fair Holiday Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kalama Elementary.

The Mint Valley Elementary PTO hosts its Mustang Holiday Market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the school gym.

Winterfest in Woodland is Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at 100 Davidson—family fun and festivities all day.

Cowlitz County ABATE is hosting a food drive at Uncaged Cycles Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head to the Kelso Theater Pub for the “Grinch-tastic” free Christmas movie showing and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and The Grinch starts at noon.

The Downtown Longview Holiday Arts Market runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater.

The Kelso Eagles host a spaghetti dinner Saturday to benefit programs that support autistic individuals. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is at 6 p.m.

The Junior League Festival of Trees community fundraising auction is back at the Cowlitz County Event Center starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. This year’s auction benefits multiple local nonprofits.

John Paul from KLOG/KUKN/The Blitz will emcee the 44th Annual Longview Downtown Twilight Christmas Parade Saturday at 5 p.m. The theme is “Santa’s Workshop.” The parade goes down Commerce, left on Maple, right on Broadway, and ends at the Civic Circle.

Sunday:

Enjoy brunch with Santa at the Rainier Senior Center Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It benefits the Amani Center, which supports victims of child abuse in Columbia County. Entry is $10.

The Winter Festival is a free open house at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Bring the family to the Longview Eagles Sunday for Cookies with Santa from 2–5 p.m.

The Little Island Creamery in Cathlamet hosts the “Christmas Concert in the Venue” performed by the North Coast Chorale this Sunday, Dec. 7, from 3–5 p.m. on Puget Island. Tickets are $15.