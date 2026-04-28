Eufaula Heights Road House Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A home burned yesterday afternoon in the Eufaula Heights area, west of Longview.

Firefighters from multiple local agencies responded at 1:43 p.m. to the 200 block of Eufaula Heights Road, not far from Harmony Creek. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming through the roof of a single-wide mobile home. They said the structure was about 50% involved and that there were exposures to protect, including a motorhome and a detached garage.

Crews confirmed that everyone was out of the home and attacked the fire with multiple hose lines. The flames were under control by 2:31 p.m. Firefighters continued to remove burnt debris from the home and check for hot spots until about 4:19 p.m., when the fire was officially declared completely extinguished.

The home’s only occupant was offered shelter and other resources from the American Red Cross but declined. The cause of the fire is under investigation; no injuries were reported.