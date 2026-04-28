Longview Man With Mental Health Problems Missing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man who reportedly has mental health issues has been missing since last week.

48-year-old Justin Fegles was reported missing last Friday. He was last seen in the 200 block of Cypress Street in Longview. According to the report, he has mental health issues, is not dangerous, and is a very kind person.

The reporting party said they do not know where he could be. They did, however, say they do not believe he was on drugs.

A photo of Fegles has been shared on Facebook. You are asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 360-442-5300 if you know where he is.