Arrest Made After Weapon Threat at Kress Lake—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A juvenile was arrested on Saturday after a reported threat with a firearm at Kress Lake.

The Kalama Police Department says they were called at 3:47 p.m.; the 911 caller said a verbal altercation was happening and that someone was making threats to others with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they located multiple individuals matching the descriptions from the caller. Two juveniles were detained.

During the following investigation, officers learned that a juvenile suspect had approached two other juveniles and made threatening statements while concealing an object under his clothes. They also reportedly showed rounds of ammunition, causing further fear for the victims.

A search of the area found a loaded magazine hidden under a log near a vehicle. A .22-caliber round was also found on a suspect. After obtaining consent to search a vehicle, a .22-caliber rifle was also found inside.

The investigation led to one juvenile being arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Facility for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful display of a weapon. A second juvenile was determined not to be involved and was released from custody.