Man Arrested in Woodland After Assault—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An arrest was made Saturday afternoon in Woodland after a man allegedly assaulted a convenience store employee.

The Woodland Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chevron at 1010 Atlantic Avenue after a report of a man assaulting a female staff member. Officers were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Jonathan Beasely and later located him at the Oyo Motel.

Beasely was arrested for 4th-degree assault and was also found to be in possession of a stolen Glock pistol out of Seattle. This led to him also being charged with possession of a stolen firearm and violation of concealing a firearm without a license.