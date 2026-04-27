Final Razor Clam Dig of the Spring Season—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you haven’t gotten to dig, your last chance of the season is here. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced the final spring clam digs of the season.

They will start on Thursday and then run through the following Wednesday, May 6th. Long Beach is open for every day of digging. Department of Fish and Wildlife recreational razor clam manager Bryce Blumenthal said in the release that there was lots of successful spring digging during this past tide series, and it is looking like more of the same for the last digs of the season.

You can find the time of low tide on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website.