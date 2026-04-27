Cowlitz County Tourism 2026-27 Tourism Grants—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The numbers are in for the 2026–27 cycle for the Cowlitz County Tourism Large Grant Program. This time, nearly $200,000 has been given out, and that money is in addition to $55,000 in Tourism Marketing Grants already awarded for 2026.

The grants are reimbursement initiatives to support construction and improvement projects that enhance visitor experiences, access, and safety. The goal of the program is to increase overnight stays and strengthen tourism in Cowlitz County.

The biggest recipients this time were $60,000 for Martin’s Dock upgrades for the Rotary Club of Longview, $55,000 for infrastructure for the Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club, about $34,000 for the Northern County Recreation Association Pavilion completion, and about $33,000 for event infrastructure for Big Smoke in Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County Tourism Director Kim Boccuti said in a release, “We’re not just funding events—we’re also investing in the infrastructure that helps make them successful. That combination brings people here now and helps us keep building a stronger tourism economy over time.”