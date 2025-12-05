Alexander Rogers Gets Nearly 42 Years in Prison—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The man who murdered 64-year-old Dawn Peters and attempted to murder 73-year-old Andrew Peters in August off of Terumi Lane near the Mint Valley Golf Course has gotten over 4 decades in prison.

Yesterday, 51-year-old Alexander Rogers was sentenced to just under 42 years in prison.

As previously reported, Rogers stabbed both Dawn and Andrew Peters in the throat at their home on August 5th after they denied giving him money.

Rogers then fled the scene and was arrested a week later on August 12th in Los Angeles