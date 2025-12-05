Darlene de Vida Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A true lifelong learner who passed on her knowledge to local students for six decades has passed away.

Darlene de Vida died on November 20th. She was 88 years old.

De Vida spent more than 60 years in the local area and she never stopped feeding her need for knowledge.

A Kelso High grad, Darlene joined the Navy, where she was an electronic technician. She then attended Lower Columbia College to study computer programming and was hired by the Cowlitz PUD where she developed the utility’s first computerized billing system.

She returned to school and earned her bachelor’s and doctorate at Marylhurst University before returning to LCC where she taught information systems and computer science for six decades.



Darlene was honored with the Pillars of Strength and Crystal Apple Lifetime achievement award by the Chamber of Commerce in 2016 just prior to her retirement from LCC. She was bestowed Emeritus status and continued to take classes from around the world during her retirement.

Darlene was known on campus and in the community for her wit, warmth and passion for teaching and learning.

Her legacy will live on in the thousands of students who received her knowledge and her curiosity.

A celebration of life for Darlene will be held January 6th at 1:30 pm at Canterbury Park in Longview.