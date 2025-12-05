Longview Man Involved in Fatal Crash On Highway 6 in Lewis County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview truck driver was involved in a fatal crash yesterday morning to the west of Chehalis on Highway 6.



According to the Washington State Patrol report, 41-year-old Eric Stanton of Longview was driving his semi-truck and trailer when he pulled out of a gas station parking lot at milepost 50 around 7:16am. 77-year-old Johns Gordon of Chehalis was driving a BMW 5 Series eastbound when Stanton entered the roadway in front of him. This led to Gordon striking Stanton’s trailer.

Gordon was declared dead at the scene. Stanton was not injured; it is not known if he was wearing a seatbelt. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. Its cause is being investigated.