Vehicle Burns in Highlands—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A vehicle burned early this morning in the Highlands in what might have been arson.

Longview Fire was called to the 300 block of 18th Avenue, just off Alabama Street, shortly after 4:20am. Crews arrived to find the vehicle fully involved and threatening a nearby structure. The fire was knocked down by just after 4:30am.

Firefighters told dispatch the incident should be considered a possible arson, though they did not release details on why.