Hailey Athay Found Dead—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After over a year of searching, Hailey Athay of Kelso has been found, but unfortunately, she was not alive and questions still remain.

The Facebook page “Bring Hailey Home” posted yesterday, saying, “With heavy hearts, we can confirm that we have accomplished our mission and Hailey has been returned home.”

It has not been reported where Athay was found or her cause of death.

A missing person report was first filed on January 3rd, 2025; however, she was reportedly last seen alive around Thanksgiving of 2024. She reportedly had told people she was going mushroom picking with a friend in the Kid Valley area.