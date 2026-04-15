Trump Endorses John Braun—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

With the Washington State primary elections still nearly four months away, President Donald Trump has made an endorsement in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race; it’s Centralia Republican John Braun.

The endorsement of Braun, the current Republican State Senate minority leader, came during a chain of Truth Social posts endorsing candidates yesterday by Trump. Trump stated, “It is my great honor to endorse highly respected State Senator, and brave U.S. Navy veteran, John Braun, who is running to represent the amazing people of Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Trump used the post to criticize the current congresswoman in the seat, saying, “John is running against Marie Glusenkamp Perez, a true radical left extremist with a track record that reeks, and who does not represent the values of Southwestern Washington. Marie Glusenkamp Perez wants open borders, men playing in women’s sports, transgender for everyone, defund the police, and wants to take away your Second Amendment, meaning, your guns.”

Representative Glusenkamp Perez countered these claims in her own post, saying, “Donald Trump’s endorsement post is full of lies about my record. Anyone who knows this district knows I’ve fought to represent this community’s independent voice in D.C. I’m proud of my work, my accomplishments, and my dedication to effective, honest governance.”

In a post replying to Trump yesterday, Braun said, “I’m excited to work with you and our Republican majority in Congress to keep our border secure and our communities safe and to make life affordable for all Americans.”