Friday:

Come to the LCC Rose Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday for the LCC Jazz Festival featuring guest artist Conner Eisenmenger! Enjoy live music, incredible performers, and a celebration of all things jazz.

The Longview Pioneer Lions are back selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheese corn every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Beach Safeway. All proceeds stay right here in town.

Live jam with an open mic and a lot of dancing. It’s every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Friday at the Catlin Grange in Kelso, always starting at 6 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre presents “High School Musical” this weekend at Dana Brown’s Mainstage Theatre at R.A. Long. See it this Friday and Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets available at the door.

Saturday:

The annual Civil War Food Drive to benefit Lower Columbia CAP is back. Starting this Saturday, you can drop off your nonperishable food donations at Grocery Outlet, Safeway on Ocean Beach, Walmart on 7th Avenue, or Fred Meyer. The food drive runs through next week.

History comes alive this Saturday at the 14th annual Rainier Revisited, out in the country at the Beaver Homes Grange. Step back in time to 1853 for a living history reenactment. Admission is one can of food for the food bank. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Grange is located just outside of Rainier off Highway 30.

As part of the Centennial Celebrations for the Longview Public Library, it’s a Celebration of Youth in the Library on Saturday at 2 p.m. Children’s illustrator Corinna Luyken will give a talk, the Children’s Quilt will be unveiled, and there will be refreshments and cake!

Celebrate 100 years of the Clatskanie Cultural Center! On Saturday, Timberbound will perform at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. will feature performances by the CMHS Music Department and the Clatskanie Community Choir.

The Benefit Dinner for the Autism Fund is this Saturday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kelso Eagles. Come have some delicious cheeseburgers for just $10.

The Southwest Washington Symphony will be performing this weekend at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. Come to the Wollenberg Auditorium for a Saturday show at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. The program will feature two outstanding LCC music students, winners of the Symphony’s annual Young Artist Scholarship Competition.

The Cowlitz Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Kelso Senior Center.

Sunday:

Little Island Creamery in Cathlamet is hosting a mini Nordic festival on Sunday. It’s a Scandinavian Dance Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m., then a supper at 5 p.m.