Police Chase in Kelso Saturday—KLOG 100.7 News

There was a police chase Saturday. The incident began at about 2:40 pm Saturday afternoon when an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Sparks Drive in Kelso. The suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and the driver was reckless at speeds around 90 miles per hour.

The chase ended up Southbound on I-5 and the vehicle took exit 40 at Kelso approaching Burcham Street. Authorities lost sight of the vehicle on North First Avenue and Harris Street.

There was a later report that the vehicle may have made its way to Kalama, but there have been no updates as to if an arrest was made.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a baseball hat and a gray T-shirt.