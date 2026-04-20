Mark Morris Senior Lost Life in Kelso Crash—KLOG 100.7 News

A Mark Morris High School senior lost his life in a vehicle accident Saturday about 12 miles up in Rose Valley.

A Toyota 4-Runner with five teenagers inside rolled over on Marantha Road, a private graveled road that intersects with Rose Valley Road.

According to Cowlitz County Sherriff Brad Thurman, deputies were called to the scene and found a teen pinned under the rolled over vehicle. 18-year-old Elden Ragsdale did not have his seatbelt on when the accident happened. Ragsdale was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Manecke of Kelso. According to Thurman, Manecke remained on the scene and was cooperative with deputies as they tried to deal with the horrific scene.

Three other youths in the vehicle were injured and taken by private vehicles to St. John Medical Center.

Thurman says alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the accident. Thurman says the ongoing investigation, when complete, will be sent to the Prosecutors office for review of possible criminal charges.

The Sherrif’s office was assisted by the Washington State Patrol, Kelso Police, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, the Coroners office and Cowlitz Chaplancy.

Thurman says that the Longview School District was notified and appropriate resources will be made at Mark Morris High School to students and staff who now have to deal with the loss of Ragsdale, a member of the Senior Class.