Joseph George Kosiba: February 16, 1948 – April 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- Joseph George Kosiba, known affectionately to family and friends as Joe, passed away on April 2, 2026, in his hometown of Longview, Washington. Born on February 16, 1948, Joe lived a life marked by selflessness, dedication, and an enduring commitment to those he loved.

Joe graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1967 before answering the call to serve his country as a proud member of the United States Navy from 1967 to 1970. As a Vietnam Veteran, he carried with him a deep sense of honor and pride in his service, a facet of his life he held as one of his greatest accomplishments. This devotion to duty extended beyond his military career into all aspects of his life.

Known for his generous heart, Joe was a man who always put others before himself. He dedicated much of his time to helping family and friends, embodying a spirit of kindness that was felt by all who met him. His hobbies reflected this generous nature; he was passionate about using his sawmill to cut lumber for his projects and enjoyed helping neighbors with their timber needs. A gifted cook, Joe delighted in preparing meals and frequently shared food and flowers with those around him, strengthening bonds within his community.

Joe’s legacy is also captured in the cherished memories shared by his loved ones. His children Timothy Kosiba and Chris Kosiba, along with his granddaughters Lilly and Ellie Kosiba, remember him as a devoted father and grandfather who spoiled his granddaughters with love and warmth. He was a guiding figure who taught his sons invaluable lessons: how to hunt, the importance of a strong work ethic, and the value of kindness toward others.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Olive Kosiba; his father, Joseph Kosiba; and his sisters, Kathy Kosiba and Gene Kosiba. Joe’s passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of his surviving family and friends, who carry forward his spirit of selflessness and care.

The community is invited to honor Joe’s memory during the visitation services at Steele Chapel, located at 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA 98632, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 15 and April 16, 2026. A graveside service will be held on April 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA 98632.

Joe’s life was a testament to love, service, and the quiet strength found in acts of kindness. His memory will be treasured by all who knew him, inspiring others to walk with courage, humility, and a generous heart.