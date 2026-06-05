Pamela Lynn Dixon: April 22, 1968 – May 28, 2026

ST. HELENS- Pamela Dixon of St. Helens, Oregon died May 28, 2026, at the age of 58. She was born April 22, 1968, in Portland, Oregon to Delbert and Marilyn (Chilson) Dixon. She grew up in the Sellwood area and later moved to Burns, Oregon before coming back to the area and settled in Columbia County in 2008.

Pamela loved spending time with her family, camping at the beach, enjoying new foods, watching movies and relaxing. She was a member of Resonate Church, when she wasn’t able to attend in person she would watch the service online.

She is survived by her daughter Josie Dixon, her grandchildren; Kaidance, Landen, Matthew Jr., Isabella, and Ares. Her siblings; Melvin and Mary Dixon, cousins; Lorri, Cherri, and Kim, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Dixon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.