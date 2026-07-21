Gary Joseph Potter: May 22, 1947 — July 12, 2026

KELSO- Gary Joseph Potter was born on May 22, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to Joseph Arthur and Mabel Frances (Bloxham) Potter. The family moved to Wahkiakum County when he was 11 years old and graduated High School there in 1965. Gary was in the Navy for 5 1/2 years. He spent two tours in Vietnam as an electrician aboard the USS Wedderburn and the USS Higbee. He also spent time in Japan, The Philippines, and Hawaii wherever the Navy needed him. After his service to his country, Gary worked as a mechanic for years. He also worked at NORPAC in the shipping department for 16 years before becoming a semi truck driver retiring in 1999. Gary was a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Gary loved to play all sports especially football and basketball. He raced Motor cross dirt track for years, loved family road trips, loved the outdoors, boating, snowmobiles and anything and everything fast. Gary was charismatic, fun loving, outgoing, he was an enigmatic story teller, and loved his family.

Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Julie (Cresor) Potter of Kelso, Daughter Alexix Bloomfeldt of Kelso, Son Clinton Potter of Kelso, Daughter-in-Law Patricia Potter of Kelso, Daughter-in-Law Leslie Deweert of Kelso, 6 grandchildren, Ryker, Riley, Xander, Ilythia, Caelym, and Lincoln. Gary was preceded in death by his son Christopher Potter.