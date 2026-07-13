Susan Marie Chamberlain: August 13, 1931 — June 27, 2026

LONGVIEW- Susan Marie Chamberlain passed away June 27, 2026. She was born to Lawrence and Zita (Lustig) Schmidt at home in Cottonwood, Idaho, a German town on August 13, 1931, the oldest of 17 children on her father’s birthday. She graduated from Greencreek, Idaho schools, Idaho State funded public school, (one of two state schools in the nation with that monetary privilege), taught by Benedictine Catholic Nuns, staffed by Catholic Sisters.

After graduation she attended Holy Names College in Spokane, Washington on a Piano and Cello Scholarship. She met her future husband, Allan Chamberlain at a Gonzaga University Harvest Ball where Allan was a student. They were married at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek, Idaho May 30, 1951, the day after Allan graduated from Gonzaga University. They were married 68 years until Allan’s passing in 2019.

They moved back to Allan’s hometown in Longview, Washington where Allan was employed by Longview Fiber Co. Shortly after starting work in Longview, Allan was called to active duty and was stationed at the Naval Biological Laboratory in Oakland, California where there two oldest sons were born. They returned and settled in Longview after Allan’s 2 years of Naval active duty was completed.

Allan and Susan raised four sons, Marvin, Vernon, Thomas and David. All the boys attended St. Rose Catholic School and then entered the Longview School system where they excelled both in Academics and Athletics.

Allan and Susan were avid ballroom dancers and never failed to miss any 3 day, 12-hour Swiss Polka festivals that were held on the west coast. FUN!

Susan was active in the St. Rose Catholic schools while her sons were students. After her sons were in High School, she was employed for 20 years with Geo S. Bush & Company, a customs brokerage international freight forwarding company.

Susan was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 155, and St. Rose Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Allan, son David, 4 brothers, Alois, Victor, William and Gary, and sisters, Bernadine, Pat and Alice and a grandson Nick.

Surviving are 5 brothers, Larry, Tony, Tim, Greg, and Ted and 4 sisters, Colet, Mary Jo, Kathy and Gretta. Her sons Marvin (Kaye), Vernon (Christi) and Thomas.

A Funeral Mass will be held on:

Monday, July 20, 2026 at St. Rose Catholic Church (2571 Nichols Blvd., Longview, WA):

Rosary – 10:30

Funeral Mass – 11:00am

Reception – 12:00

Following Mass in the Parish Hall:

Internment – 2:30

Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park (5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA).