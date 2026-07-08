David Owen Harriger: August 3, 1954 – June 29, 2026

LONGVIEW- In Loving Memory of David Owen Harriger. David’s life was a beautiful reminder that the greatest measure of someone’s life is the kindness they leave behind.



David passed away peacefully on June 29, 2026, at the age of 71. Born on August 3, 1954, in Longview, Washington, David grew up enjoying the simple joys of country life. He loved telling stories about working on a dairy farm, milking cows, and he would always laugh when he shared the story of teaching someone how to milk a cow for the very first time. Those stories always made him smile, and they usually made everyone around him smile too. The years he spent working outdoors stayed close to his heart, and he would often joke that he needed to sit outside long enough to get his old farm tan back.



If you knew David, you knew he loved his routine. He was almost always the first one awake, and you usually knew he was up before you ever saw him because you could hear country music playing from his room. Before long, he’d be making his way to his favorite chair, ready to start another day. It was one of those little things that made David, David.



David found so much joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved watching meals being prepared and was always asking about the ingredients. He especially loved anything spicy, and a bag of spicy trail mix, barbecue chips, beef jerky with cheese, or a homemade bowl of chili could absolutely make his day. He also had quite the sweet tooth and never turned down ice cream, cake, or cookies. If he ever had the chance to go out to eat, he almost always wanted to bring something back to share with everyone at home.



He spoke often about his mother, his siblings, and especially his nieces and nephews. You could always see his face light up when he talked about them.



David loved anything cowboy. He loved rodeos, horses, western movies, and John Wayne. He proudly wore the Wrangler cowboy hat he received for his first birthday with us nearly every day. He loved country music from Johnny Cash to Dolly Parton to Morgan Wallen and one of his favorite stories was the time he got to go on stage with Dolly Parton. He told that story with the same excitement every single time.



He loved being around people. Whether it was dominoes, bingo, painting, or just sitting and talking, David wanted everyone to be included. He especially loved chess, but what he loved even more was teaching it. If someone didn’t know how to play, he’d patiently sit with them and explain every move. He never made anyone feel embarrassed; he just wanted them to enjoy it as much as he did.



More than anything, David had a gift for making people feel loved.



Whether you had known him for years or had just met him, David greeted you with kindness. If someone new came into the home, he was often one of the first to introduce himself and say, “I’ll be your friend.” He remembered the little things because people mattered to him.



When one of our family members found out she was expecting a baby, David surprised her with a little teddy bear. He was always the first to wish someone a happy birthday or tell them to have a nice day. If someone wasn’t feeling well, he’d make them a handmade card just to let them know he was thinking about them. He had the sweetest laugh, and if he had a joke to tell, you’d usually see the smile on his face before you heard the punchline.



His generosity showed itself in the little things. Whenever he cleaned out his closet, he’d come to us and ask, “Do you know anybody who would like these? Can we donate them?” He simply wanted someone else to have them.



David loved holidays, especially Christmas. He loved the decorations, wrapping presents, opening gifts, and being together. Every Fourth of July, he’d ask someone to take him to Shari’s so he could buy two pies to bring home and share with everyone. It wasn’t just about the pie, it was about making sure everyone got a slice.



During his years at our adult family home, David became so much more than a resident he became family. He built genuine friendships with everyone around him, and his kindness left a lasting impression on all of us.



When we asked his friends how they would remember him, their answers said everything. One resident smiled as she remembered how David brought her flowers for Valentine’s Day. She loved dancing and laughing with him and simply said, “He was a good man.” Another remembered arriving at the home for the first time and hearing David say, “I’ll be your friend.” Others described him as kind, generous, smart, always smiling, and someone who would never hurt a fly.



When we think of David, we won’t first think of goodbye. We’ll picture him wearing his Wrangler hat, sitting on the porch, waving to everyone who passed by, country music playing in the background, and that unmistakable laugh.



While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that David is now at peace and in the loving presence of God. We pray he has been reunited with those he loved and that he has heard the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”



Thank you, David, for your stories, your kindness, your laughter, and the countless little ways you made people feel seen, welcomed, and loved. It was a privilege to know you, an honor to care for you, and a blessing to call you family.



You will always be deeply loved, forever remembered, and greatly missed.