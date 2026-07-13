Elmer Kenneth Wolfe: Sep 14, 1943 — Jul 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- Ken was born September 14, 1943 in Columbus, Nebraska, to Elmer and Grace Wolfe.

After a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, Ken passed away on July 2, 2026.

Ken worked on his family’s dairy farm with his brothers while attending school in Schuyler, Nebraska. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1961. Ken played center for the High School football team and they won the State Championship that year. He received a scholarship to Norfolk Junior College and was on their football team. While playing football, Judy Voecks also attended Norfolk Junior College and was a cheerleader. They met one night during a game. Ken graduated from Norfolk Junior College in 1963. He and Judy Voecks were married on April 5, 1964. Their son, James A. Wolfe was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1971.

The newlyweds worked on the farm for a while and then moved to Fort Collins, Colorado so that Ken could further his education at Colorado State University. In 1969, they moved to Longview, Washington to join Judy’s family, her parents Les and Jayne Voecks and her sister Margaret Voecks. Judy’s aunt and uncle, Dr. Donald Fuesler and his wife Margaret and their children, Julie, Tom, and Margretchen.

Ken worked for Applied Industrial Technologies in Longview for 42 years and retired in 2012.

Ken took flight lessons and received his private pilot license and he loved to fly. He enjoyed a good Nebraska steak and ANY kind of ice cream and kolaches. Ken was also the president of the Longview Ski Club; another sport the whole family participated in.

Ken was a gentleman and always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He coached his son’s youth soccer and baseball teams for many years. Ken loved sports of all kinds, but football was his heart, and his favorite team was the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His son, Jim, inherited the love of sports from his dad. Jim went to college and received a degree in Structural Engineering, which was also influenced by his father and family.

Ken never missed a football game on TV and would record the Nebraska games so he could watch them year after year on VHS. Judy and Ken belonged to the “Oregonians for Nebraska” watch parties during football season. They danced for years together to old Rock & Roll hits and Polkas. They traveled with friends on many cruises and other vacations, and made trips back to Nebraska for class reunions and family visits. Judy and Ken spent many years remodeling their home. Ken was a woodworker, plumber, electrician, and he could fix anything.

A football player and a cheerleader: An American Love Story

Ken’s smile and laughter we will miss, and will never forget.

62 years of marriage and the rest is history.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Donald and Margaret Fuesler Foundation, Community Foundation SW Washington (610 Esther Street, Suite 201 Vancouver, WA 98660) or Brian Grant Foundation (650 NE Holladay St., Suite 1600 Portland, OR 97232).