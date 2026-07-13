Life Flight Called for Crash on Ocean Beach Highway in East Cathlamet—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Kelso man had to be life-flighted Friday afternoon after a crash in East Cathlamet.

60-year-old Dennis Kreger was taken by helicopter to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver after crashing his 2011 Ford F-350.

The Washington State Patrol says that Kreger had been traveling westbound on Ocean Beach Highway near milepost 37 at around 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup. It left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.

The Washington State Patrol says that Kreger was driving too fast and was not wearing a seatbelt. It is currently not known if drugs or alcohol were involved, and charges are pending the investigation.