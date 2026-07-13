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Life Flight Called for Crash on Ocean Beach Highway in East Cathlamet—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Life Flight Called for Crash on Ocean Beach Highway in East Cathlamet—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 13, 2026

A Kelso man had to be life-flighted Friday afternoon after a crash in East Cathlamet. 60-year-old Dennis Kreger was taken by helicopter to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in […]
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    Life Flight Called for Crash on Ocean Beach Highway in East Cathlamet—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A Kelso man had to be life-flighted Friday afternoon after a crash in East Cathlamet.

    60-year-old Dennis Kreger was taken by helicopter to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver after crashing his 2011 Ford F-350.

    The Washington State Patrol says that Kreger had been traveling westbound on Ocean Beach Highway near milepost 37 at around 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup. It left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.

    The Washington State Patrol says that Kreger was driving too fast and was not wearing a seatbelt. It is currently not known if drugs or alcohol were involved, and charges are pending the investigation.

    Griffin Sauters

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