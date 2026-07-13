Motorcycle Crash on Industrial Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A motorcyclist was injured yesterday morning after losing control in the industrial area of Longview.

The Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Isaac Clifford of Longview was riding eastbound on Industrial Way at around 10:25 a.m. when he crashed near milepost 2.6 around Barlow Point.

Arriving first responders confirmed he was injured, and he was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. Clifford was cited for driving too fast.

He had been wearing a helmet, and drugs or alcohol were not involved.