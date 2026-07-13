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LPD Helps Catch Fleeing Drunk Driver—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

LPD Helps Catch Fleeing Drunk Driver—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 13, 2026

The Longview Police Department says it helped catch a suspected drunk driver overnight Saturday. Officers reportedly assisted Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies as they chased a vehicle on Interstate […]
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    LPD Helps Catch Fleeing Drunk Driver—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Longview Police Department says it helped catch a suspected drunk driver overnight Saturday.

    Officers reportedly assisted Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies as they chased a vehicle on Interstate 5. Near Exit 35, south of Kelso, an officer deployed a spike strip, causing a front tire to deflate. Then, near Exit 42, another successful spike strip was deployed, popping a rear tire.

    Eventually, the fleeing driver crashed near Sparks Drive and Adams Drive in Lexington. The suspect was taken into custody on charges including attempting to elude, DUI, and more.

    Griffin Sauters

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