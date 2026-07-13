LPD Helps Catch Fleeing Drunk Driver—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department says it helped catch a suspected drunk driver overnight Saturday.

Officers reportedly assisted Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies as they chased a vehicle on Interstate 5. Near Exit 35, south of Kelso, an officer deployed a spike strip, causing a front tire to deflate. Then, near Exit 42, another successful spike strip was deployed, popping a rear tire.

Eventually, the fleeing driver crashed near Sparks Drive and Adams Drive in Lexington. The suspect was taken into custody on charges including attempting to elude, DUI, and more.