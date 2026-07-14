Daniel Joe Beavers: September 20, 1944 — July 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- Daniel Joe Beavers, cherished husband, devoted father, loving grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2026, in Longview, Washington, after a lengthy illness. He was 81 years old. Daniel, known to his family and friends as Danny, was surrounded by his loved ones in his final moments, a true testament to a life built on lasting relationships and heartfelt connections.

Born on September 20, 1944, in El Dorado, Kansas, Daniel’s journey began with a foundation of family, loyalty, and a zest for life that remained with him throughout the years. He graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1963 and attended Lower Columbia College, setting the stage for a lifetime of learning and community involvement. As a proud member of the Machinist Union, National Rifle Association, American Legion, and a lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club, Danny embraced not only his professional commitments but also his many personal passions.

Danny’s life was marked by service and honor. From 1965 to 1971, he served in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant, where he was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam Era as a jet aircraft crew chief on F4s. His commitment to duty and country was a source of pride for his family and community.

After receiving his honorable discharge, Danny spent 35 years working as a welder, a career in which he was widely respected. He was especially recognized for his craftsmanship and for the countless projects he designed and built for friends and family—generous gifts that will be treasured for generations to come.

Danny’s presence was magnetic, his wit and charm leaving a memorable impression wherever he went. Family and friends often said, “here comes trouble!” as his lively spirit filled the room. He was witty, entertaining, spontaneous, and kind-hearted, possessing a creativity and curiosity that kept him young at heart. Never one to arrive empty-handed, Danny made a habit of picking up trinkets and practical gifts for those he cared about, always finding joy in giving.

Among his many interests, Danny especially loved being in nature: fishing, hunting, camping, and clam digging were his favorite ways to spend time. He delighted in road trips—sometimes spontaneous and wacky—casino adventures, family vacations, and the sound of country music, which was a constant in his life. Whether bird-watching, basking in the sunshine, or indulging in a well-earned nap, he embraced the simple pleasures that made each day special.

Family always held the center of Danny’s heart. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan Beavers, whose favorite memories include adventurous road trips, sharing dinners, and Sunday breakfasts with family. She fondly recalls watching him drive by, moved by his playful cruising and captivated by the dimple in his chin. Danny was a deeply affectionate husband and actively involved grandfather, relishing the joy and laughter of every special moment spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Beavers; his sons, Joel Beavers and his wife Bobbi, and Jody Beavers and his wife Tracy; his daughter, Joni Lovelette, and her husband Bobby; his beloved grandchildren; his brother, Jim Beavers, and sister-in-law Alice; his nephews and their families; his step-sons, Nick Martin and Joel Lee Martin and their families; his brother-in-law Dean Westervelt; and many devoted friends who mourn his passing and celebrate his remarkable life.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Jess F. Beavers and Doris G. Beavers; his sister, Jesse Colleen Beavers; his mother and father-in-law, Joy and Wilbur Westervelt ; and his brother-in-law, Gary Carmichael.

Those who knew Danny will remember him as joyful, sensitive, strongly opinionated, and especially creative—a man whose warmth, knowledge, and humor shaped countless memories and touched many lives. His legacy lives on in the love of his family, the laughter of his friends, and the enduring impact of a life well lived.