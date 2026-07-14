Longview to Pay $80,000 to Settle Open Meetings Lawsuit—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After well over two years of legal issues, the Longview City Council could soon settle the Wallin vs. City of Longview (formerly Boudreau) lawsuit. The City of Longview has agreed to pay $80,000 to settle the suit alleging three current and one former city council member violated Washington’s Open Public Meetings Act in early 2024.

The settlement decision will now be up to the council to vote on this evening. It would reimburse the plaintiffs, Mike Wallin, Thomas Samuels, and John Melink, for legal fees. Under the agreement, the council members do not admit any wrongdoing. But it would bring the total taxpayer cost for the litigation to over $240,000. Previously, the council had voted to put the city on the hook for the cost of the suit.

The lawsuit alleged council members Kalei LaFave, Erik Halvorson, Keith Young, and former council member Spencer Boudreau privately coordinated during serial discussions to make decisions. The biggest of those included the controversial firing of City Manager Kris Swanson and replacing her with Interim City Manager Jim Duscha, as well as appointing Boudreau as mayor.

Also included in the settlement, the council will consider reviewing city public policies and developing a cell phone policy for elected officials. If approved tonight by the City Council, the judge overseeing the case would also have to approve it.