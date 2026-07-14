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Light Pole Hit & Run Near Ashtown Brewing Saturday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Light Pole Hit & Run Near Ashtown Brewing Saturday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 14, 2026

There was a bit of a situation on 11th Avenue near Ashtown Brewing on Saturday after a vehicle reportedly struck a light pole and then fled the scene. […]
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    Light Pole Hit & Run Near Ashtown Brewing Saturday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    There was a bit of a situation on 11th Avenue near Ashtown Brewing on Saturday after a vehicle reportedly struck a light pole and then fled the scene.

    The incident occurred as people had gathered at the brewery for the celebration of life for Tyler and Brad Covington.

    Longview Police Captain Tim Watson said that an unknown vehicle struck a light pole, causing minor damage, and then drove off. No injuries were reported, and officers are still investigating what exactly occurred.

    At around 4 p.m., there was a classic car cruise as part of the procession.

    Griffin Sauters

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