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Identities of Two Individuals Killed East of Woodland in UTV Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Identities of Two Individuals Killed East of Woodland in UTV Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 14, 2026

The identities of the two individuals killed in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash on the Fourth of July east of Woodland have been identified by the Clark […]
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    Identities of Two Individuals Killed East of Woodland in UTV Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The identities of the two individuals killed in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash on the Fourth of July east of Woodland have been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    They were 57-year-old Walter Holmes and 59-year-old Scott Russell, both of Woodland. Both of their deaths have been ruled accidental, caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

    Holmes had been driving the UTV, and Russell was riding as a passenger on a property on Northeast Spurrel Road. The vehicle reportedly caught air after driving over an elevated part of a driveway, causing it to come down on its front bumper and roll over.

    Griffin Sauters

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