Lexington 1st Degree Assault Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The SWAT situation early yesterday morning in Lexington was the result of a domestic violence incident.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:11 a.m. yesterday, deputies received a call from a man in the 1500 block of West Side Highway, near Sparks Drive, asking law enforcement to remove his wife from the property. The caller, identified as 58-year-old James Wood, also mentioned suicide during the call, and deputies had previously received information that Wood planned to force suicide by cop.

Just before 2 a.m., another 911 call came in from Wood’s wife, who reported that Wood was armed and holding her against a wall. She was able to flee to a nearby residence, and when deputies arrived on scene, they got her out of the area safely.

Deputies were told that Wood had pointed a pistol at her, threatened her life, and would not let her leave their trailer for about four hours. Wood allegedly assaulted her during this time, leaving visible bruising.

Because Wood was known to have firearms, the Lower Columbia SWAT Team was activated, and a search warrant was obtained and executed around 5:45 a.m. Wood complied with authorities and was taken into custody. During the search of the trailer, two pistols were found along with other evidence.

Wood was booked on charges of first-degree assault – domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence, fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.