Indecent Exposure Arrest Friday in R.A. Long Park—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A potential suspect in the series of recent indecent exposure incidents in Longview was arrested on Friday.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew says that Longview patrol officers made an arrest after responding to reports of a man following women through R.A. Long Park, near the Longview Public Library, while exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Brenden Potts of Longview, was found and arrested shortly after a 911 call about the incident was made. Potts was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges including indecent exposure, urinating in public, and an open container violation.

McNew says that at this time it is unclear if Potts is connected to the other reported indecent exposure incidents under investigation from recent months