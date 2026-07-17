Missing Man Out of Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso Police Department is looking for assistance from the public in solving a missing persons case.

Yesterday, the department announced that 23-year-old Maofin Siro, who had been temporarily staying with his aunt in Kelso, had not been seen in over a week.

Siro reportedly left his aunt’s residence on July 6th and has not returned. He was last contacted by Kalama Police on July 8th and was not officially reported missing until last Friday. He was believed to be traveling south to his parents’ residence in Portland, but his parents said he never arrived.

Siro is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a red and blue Champion bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.