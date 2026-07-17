Weekend Event 7/17-7/19/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Castle Rock Fair runs through Saturday. This year’s theme is Red, White and Blue: This Fair’s For You! Enjoy a small-town fair with games, live entertainment, animals, and, of course, fair food!

“Blue Jeans & Country Dreams” is the theme for this year’s Kalama Community Fair! Friday and Saturday, come out for live music and other entertainment, a beer garden, fun contests, a coronation, a parade, a huge raffle, tons of kids’ activities, vendors, great food, and more!

The Elochoman Marina Street Market runs every Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. right along the river in Cathlamet. They have local handmade crafts, plants, flowers, and more.

Hot Summer Nights and Movies in the Park are back at Horseshoe Lake Park in Woodland this summer!

This is a FREE event with live music, a movie, delicious food, and great vendors. Rain or shine, every Friday until August 7th, the fun starts at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk. Live music tonight is from DJ Brit & Wil; the movie is Ghostbusters.

Find Friday Night Movie Magic this summer at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market! Movies are shown on the second floor. Friday at 6:30 p.m., the movie is Real Steel.

Three Bandits and a Baby is at Stageworks Northwest this weekend. It’s an outrageous family-friendly show taking a musical, rip-roaring romp through the Old West. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee.

Saturday:

Woodland is holding a citywide yard sale all day Saturday. People will be set up at the VFW parking lot and also at their own homes. Pick up your map at the community center.

Enjoy a Pop-Up Market at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market. Every third weekend of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., browse unique, handcrafted goods and support talented local artists while you shop the other local businesses.

The Annual Amputee Archery Grant Initiative’s second annual Benefit Dinner is this Saturday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Elks (900 Ash Street in Kelso). The event will include a great dinner, a silent auction, raffles, a guest speaker, and a film preview.