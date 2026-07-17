Nippon Dynawave Announces Continuation of Pay Through October 11th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Nippon Dynawave Packaging will continue its pay continuation program for employees unable to work due to the tragic events of May 26th for another two months.

The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) says that Nippon agreed to extend the program through October 11th, 2026; previously, the deadline was August 8th.

The union says that over the past several weeks, it had been working closely with company leadership to emphasize the importance of providing certainty for its members and their families as early as possible. In the announcement, the AWPPW stated, “We appreciate the company’s willingness to engage in open dialogue as we continue working through an incredibly difficult situation. While there is still significant work ahead, today’s announcement represents another positive step in providing stability for the dedicated employees and families who have already endured so much.”

The union added that restarting a complex industrial facility after an event like the white liquor tank failure on May 26th is difficult and requires operational planning to be done carefully and safely.

The AWPPW says it and the company share a common interest in supporting employees, reducing uncertainty, and working toward the safe recovery and eventual restart of the facility. They say the company agreeing to extend the pay program reaffirms that commitment.