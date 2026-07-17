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Primary Ballots Sent Out Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Primary Ballots Sent Out Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 17, 2026

Keep an eye on your mailbox; today, ballots are being sent out for the upcoming August 4th primary election. The top two candidates in each race will head […]
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    Primary Ballots Sent Out Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Keep an eye on your mailbox; today, ballots are being sent out for the upcoming August 4th primary election. The top two candidates in each race will head to the general election in November.

    A voter guide was sent out to registered voters in recent weeks with information on the candidates. If you did not receive one or lost it, the voter’s guide can also be found on the Cowlitz County Elections Office website.

    You have until 8 p.m. on August 4th to return your ballot either in person at the County Elections Office, via a drop box, or by mail, so long as your ballot is postmarked by Election Day.

    Griffin Sauters

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