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No Highlander Festival Parade This Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

No Highlander Festival Parade This Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 17, 2026

The Highlander Festival always brings out some of the best that Kelso has to offer. Unfortunately, this September an integral part of the event will be missing; the […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    No Highlander Festival Parade This Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Highlander Festival always brings out some of the best that Kelso has to offer. Unfortunately, this September an integral part of the event will be missing; the City of Kelso says this year’s Highlander Festival parade has been canceled.

    Kelso City Councilmember Lisa Alexander said the cancellation was due to the need for a new route to save money on overtime. They are configuring the route, but she said that takes time to make sure it will work. Alexander said to watch for a new, improved parade next year.

    Griffin Sauters

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