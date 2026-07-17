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Longview Police Department Investigating Series of Indecent Exposure Incidents—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Police Department Investigating Series of Indecent Exposure Incidents—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 17, 2026

Do us a favor and keep your pants on, please! The Longview Police Department says detectives are investigating what they called a series of indecent exposure incidents reported […]
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    Longview Police Department Investigating Series of Indecent Exposure Incidents—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Do us a favor and keep your pants on, please! The Longview Police Department says detectives are investigating what they called a series of indecent exposure incidents reported in the city over the past several months and are working to determine whether any involve the same suspect.

    LPD says that, based on the information available, detectives believe that three of the reported incidents might be related. Investigators have been conducting neighborhood canvasses, reviewing surveillance video, and following up on leads. Despite this, no suspect has been identified at this time.

    The department did not go into any further detail on the nature of any of these incidents.

    They ask anyone who might have information on these cases or home or business surveillance that might assist investigators to contact the Longview Police Department at (360) 442-5800.

    Griffin Sauters

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