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Delays For Work on Westside Highway in Lexington—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Delays For Work on Westside Highway in Lexington—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 17, 2026

Plan ahead for some daytime travel delays on West Side Highway in Lexington over the next few weeks as aging power poles are being replaced. Cowlitz County announced […]
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    Delays For Work on Westside Highway in Lexington—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Plan ahead for some daytime travel delays on West Side Highway in Lexington over the next few weeks as aging power poles are being replaced.

    Cowlitz County announced yesterday that the PUD, along with Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews, will be replacing poles on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until August 6th. During that time, West Side Highway travelers will take turns using a single lane between Cowlitz Drive at milepost 4.78 and Louise Street at milepost 5.08.

    Griffin Sauters

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